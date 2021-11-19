JN Fund Managers, CUFMC pump over $3b in Barita’s Sept APO | Loop Jamaica

Institutions pumped over $3 billion, becoming among Barita Investments Limited (BIL) top brass shareholders after the company’s additional public offering in September.

The conservative Credit Union Fund Management Company Limited (CUFMC), headed by CEO Robin Levy, now owns 18.7 million units of BIL valued at just under $1.7 billion.

Also, JN Fund Managers Limited part of the JN group holds 13.5 million units or approximately $1.25 billion worth.

The two companies were not in the top 10 prior to the additional public offer in September.

The largest investor Cornerstone Holdings still holds 74 per cent of the outstanding shares but had to increase its holding to 906 million from 806 million units to maintain its percentage following the additional public offer.

Cornerstone’s position totals approximately $83 billion. The total value of Barita shares stands at $112 billion.

Barita Investments Limited generated a profit of $4.1 billion for its financial year that ended in September 2021 or 46 per cent higher than in the 2020 period.

The growth in capital stems from the latest additional public offer which closed in September and raised $10 billion. This increased the shareholder equity on the balance sheet from $27.5 billion to $36.5 billion at September 2021.