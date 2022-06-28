JN Money Services gifts Lions Club Dental Clinic with X-Ray machine | Loop Jamaica

The Lions Club Dental Clinic located in Portmore, St Catherine, will be able to offer more dental procedures following the donation of an x-ray machine to the clinic by JN Money Services Limited, a member company of The Jamaica National Group.

The donation was presented to the clinic recently by Sanya Wallace, JN Money Services Limited. Dr Kareem Wright, dentist at the clinic said the equipment will make an impact on the services offered by the facility.

“The x-ray machine helps to diagnose issues related to the oral cavity. So when we can’t see the cavity with the naked eye, the x-ray machine will allow us to see the cavity, especially between the teeth and the size of the cavity,” he explained.

Dr Wight informed that with the X-ray machine, the clinic can now perform a set of diverse procedures which includes extractions and root canals.

Denise Harris, president of the Lions Club of St Andrew said the organisation was grateful for the partnership with JN Money Services as the x-ray machine is very critical to the operation of the clinic.

“We are aiming to see 150 patients on a monthly basis and with the x-ray machine, it gives us that extra edge to execute the kind of dental care that we would want to extend to the community,” she pointed out.

The clinic serves several communities in Portmore and others in St Catherine. “We have one of the best clinics. We have competitive rates, and the service is top class,” she pointed. In addition, the Lions Club Dental clinic is part of the JN Rewards programme which offers JN Members a 10 per cent discount on services once they show or swipe any JN branded card.

Harris said the intention is to form other partnerships that will assist in outfitting the clinic with needed equipment.

Sanya Wallace, senior manager – strategic planning and marketing at JN Money Services said the organisation was happy to partner with the Lions Club of St Andrew.

“This clinic provides an essential service to the community of Portmore and its environs. Therefore, when we received this request, we did not hesitate to get on board and support this worthy cause,” she said.

For the past 25 years, the clinic has provided dental services to the residents of Portmore and St Catherine. The clinic, which started out as a mobile unit, became a full-fledged clinic in 2010 providing an array of dental services at a subsidised cost.