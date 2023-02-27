JN providing counselling following brazen attack in Portmore Loop Jamaica

JN providing counselling following brazen attack in Portmore Loop Jamaica
JN providing counselling following brazen attack in Portmore

Counselling is currently being provided to JN Bank employees and members who were at the JN Bank Portmore Pines branch in St Catherine this morning when gunmen attacked security personnel delivering cash to the location.

No JN Bank employee was physically harmed during the incident, which occurred at about 9:03 a.m.

The branch has been closed and members of the public who usually do business at the location have been advised to conduct their transactions at other JN Bank locations in Spanish Town, Linstead and Old Harbour, or at Sovereign on the Boulevard on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew.

Persons may also conduct their transactions online via JN Bank LIVE or at the nearest JN Bank ATM.

JN Bank said it is saddened by this morning’s brazen attack, which resulted in the death of security personnel and the death of another.

