JOA and Puma to celebrate unforgettable Olympic Games in Paris Loop Jamaica

It will be an Olympic Games in Paris and an Independence Day in Jamaica to remember as the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) and Puma International join forces to bring to a global citizenry an experience in friendship and mutuality in sport and a cultural expose of Jamaica’s culture.

The JOA and Puma will be partnering to celebrate Jamaica’s independence in Paris on August 6 and JOA Day on August 7 in the historic capital of France, which is known universally for its avant-garde and exquisite taste for cuisine and art. But for those days Jamaica’s culture in sport, music food, and Olympism will be spotlighted and take pride of place in a glorious display for Jamaica’s golden sporting champions and ambassadors, Jamaican fans, patriots resident in France, the worldwide Olympic officialdom, international personalities in sport and entertainment and athletes across the Olympic spectrum.

President of the JOA, Christopher Samuda, in commenting on this historic and landmark partnership said: “We, the JOA and Puma, are innovators in sport as we are constantly revolutionising its ethos in giving capital and currency to stakeholders, in building an inspiring world view of sport and in articulating a universal language of hope. It will be a Jamaican reggae yard experience in Puma’s house, a home away from home sporting experience for many, and a household name and legacy in the annals of Olympic history.”

This activation was inevitable as the messages of the JOA and Puma converge in sporting values and prowess which are defining of their brands and way of life. JOA secretary general and CEO, Ryan Foster, is an advocate of this and makes it clear that “August 6 and 7 will be the destinations in Paris for all roads will lead to Jamrock in Pumas house where food, music and our vibes will imprint values on the sporting landscape and leave lasting footprints.”

If there is any doubt as to the JOA’s perspective, Foster provides certainty. “Globalising brand Jamaica, internationalising brand JOA, and personalising sport remain a primary focus and mandate, and ‘JaParis’ our Olympic manor, will be iconic,” he said.

Central to the JOA’s domestic outlook and foreign policy are the athletes of its member associations and federations who Samuda says “define what we do, how we do it, and when we do it and the 2024 JOA Puma French connection will be a blockbuster.”

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11.