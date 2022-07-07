JOA finances installation of lights at UWI-Usain Bolt Stadium | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
JOA finances installation of lights at UWI-Usain Bolt Stadium | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
JOA finances installation of lights at UWI-Usain Bolt Stadium

Loop Sports

32 minutes ago

UWI-Usain Bolt Stadium now has lights

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Responding to the call of coach Fitz Coleman for lights at the UWI-Usain Bolt Stadium on the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies, the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) delivered by financing the installation of lights.

For months the track was without lights, which disrupted training schedules of athletes aspiring to represent Jamaica on the regional and international stages.

“The JOA’s primary investment resides in our athletes and coaches,” said JOA president Christopher Samuda. “Our business strategies revolve around our athletes and coaches. Our inspiration comes from our athletes and coaches. The call was therefore compelling and we answered in earnest.”

Video edited by Marlon Reid.

