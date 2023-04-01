Joan Duncan Foundation hosts ‘Conversations for Greatness’ conference Loop Jamaica

Joan Duncan Foundation hosts 'Conversations for Greatness' conference
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Community groups, NGOs and educational institutions to gather on April 1

The conference aims to promote unity and encourage like-minded individuals to come together to share skills and expertise, develop partnerships, and formulate plans to create transformation in their communities and organisations.

The “Conversations for Greatness” conference, organised by the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, is set to take place on April 1 at the Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston.

The conference aims to promote unity and encourage like-minded individuals to come together to share skills and expertise, develop partnerships, and formulate plans to create transformation in their communities and organisations.

The conference builds on the foundation’s Conversations for Greatness workshops, which aim to help individuals identify greatness in themselves and live purpose-driven lives.

According to Patricia Sutherland, chair of the foundation, “this conference was borne out of a desire to help to build a community of individuals with a passion and vision to transform Jamaica.”

Celia Ebanks, Conversations for Greatness conference organiser and programme manager at JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation noted, “This year’s staging builds on the inaugural conference hosted by the Foundation, in 2020, where we focused on helping individuals to do the work needed on themselves so that they could help others to also identify greatness in themselves and live purpose-driven lives.”

Drawing on the African philosophy of ‘ubuntu’ (I am because we are), the conference seeks to broaden the focus from personal responsibility to collective responsibility.

The event will feature speakers such as JMMB’s group chief culture & human development officer Donna Duncan-Scott and counselling psychologist, and minister of religion Paul A. Blake, who will discuss the power of unconditional love and finding one’s purpose, respectively.

The foundation’s commitment to assisting individuals in transforming their lives and making a meaningful contribution to society underpins the conference.

