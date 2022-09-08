Joby Jay is here for the ‘Cool Breeze’ Loop Jamaica

‘Cool Breeze’ is the newly released track from the Big Girl Ting songbird, Joby Jay, which shows a different side to the artiste.

The neo-soul eccentric singer-songwriter says this song has a very relaxing feel, and the plan was to transcend listeners to the closest beach or their favourite nature haunt.

“A feel-good song that will leave you swaying”, is what a statement from the Joby Jay team described the track as.

Cool Breeze, produced by Koastal Kings, will be released tomorrow, so now’s as good a time as any to stream the track.

You can find it on all digital platforms here.

“A clear heart and a pure mind, good friends and good vibes … Cool Breeze.”