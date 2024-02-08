Jockey Abigail Able named Q8Oils brand ambassador in historic move Loop Jamaica

Jockey Abigail Able has signed a significant deal with Bearings & Accessories’ product, Q8Oils, stepping into a role as a brand ambassador in a notable move toward gender equity within horseracing. The agreement marks a pivotal moment in both Able’s career and the broader sporting landscape.

During the signing ceremony at Bearings & Accessories Limited headquarters in downtown Kingston on Tuesday, Able expressed gratitude for the opportunity and her determination to excel.

“I’m truly thankful for this opportunity,” beamed Able. “Being chosen among many talented jockeys is humbling. This partnership is just the start for me. It proves that hard work pays off, and I hope other female jockeys see me as proof that dreams can come true in this male-dominated sport. I’m forever grateful.”

For Able, this collaboration signifies more than a sponsorship deal; it symbolizes a stride forward in her relentless pursuit of excellence both on and off the racetrack.

Aswanda Stoddart, assistant vice-president of administration at Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), operators of Caymanas Park, welcomed the investment from Bearings and Accessories.

“Partnerships like this are vital for the continuation of the sport and serve as a vote of confidence, indicating that we are on the right path in delivering the best in sporting entertainment at the highest standards,” said Stoddart. “Last year, a few of our jockeys entered into endorsement deals, and we’re pleased to welcome Bearings & Accessories as our newest partner. This partnership is extra special as it marks the signing of our first female jockey. Congratulations, Abigail.”

Raymond Rousseau, chairman of Bearings & Accessories Limited, praised Able’s conduct both as a rider and an individual. “I’m truly impressed by her humility. Abigail’s modesty and respectfulness resonate deeply with our brand values. It’s refreshing to witness her excel in this male-dominated sport. Seeing women succeed in diverse fields like this is truly inspiring. I couldn’t be happier for her,” he remarked.

Able’s journey in horseracing is deeply intertwined with her apprenticeship under the late Wayne DaCosta, whose mentorship played a pivotal role in shaping her career.

Paying tribute to her mentor’s legacy, she remains steadfast in her pursuit of excellence, poised to leave an indelible mark on the sport.

As Able assumes her role as a Q8Oils brand ambassador, she carries the aspirations of aspiring female athletes worldwide, inspiring them to break barriers and carve their path to success.