Jockey Anthony Thomas claims divided feature at Caymanas | Loop Jamaica

Three-time champion jockey Anthony Thomas won both legs of Sunday’s divided feature at Caymanas Park, the Mr Lover Lover Trophy at nine furlongs and 25 yards, to tie with Dane Dawkins on 45 winners atop the riders’ standings.

Dawkins, who dominated Saturday’s card with a four-timer to start the afternoon leading Thomas by one winner, had extended his lead to two by winning aboard BERNING RED in the second event.

However, Thomas responded with strong rides astride SUNSET SILHOUTTE and I REALISE to claim the divided feature.

Thomas had to chase down 10-1 outsider UNRULY DUDE with Jason DaCosta’s SUNSET SILHOUTTE, rushing by near the post for a two-length win.

SUNSET SILHOUTTE clocked 1:57.3, a full second quicker than the gelding, I REALISE, who duelled 76-1 outsider PRINCE SANJAY before quickening away early in the stretch run.

DaCosta saddled two winners on the 10-race programme, landing the second event with HEART OF A LION, to stay on course for his first title after narrowly losing to champion Anthony Nunes last season.

Racing continues at the weekend with another Saturday-Sunday meet.