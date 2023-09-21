Jockeys Patterson, Foster, and Lewis named TruSHAKE brand ambassadors Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Jockeys Patterson, Foster, and Lewis named TruSHAKE brand ambassadors Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop Sports

9 hrs ago

(Seating, from left) jockeys Tevin Foster, Reyan Lewis, and Javaneil Patterson display their contracts after signing as brand ambassadors for Trade Winds Citrus Limited’s nutrition product, TruSHAKE, at a ceremony at Caymanas Park earlier this week. Joining them in this momentous occasion (standing, from left) are Christopher Wills, VP of operations at SVREL; Lauren Mahfood, marketing manager of Trade Winds Citrus and Peter McConnell, managing director of Trade Winds Citrus. (PHOTO: Contributed).

Trade Winds Citrus Limited has announced the signing of prominent jockeys Javaniel Patterson, Tevin Foster, and Reyan Lewis as brand ambassadors for its nutrition product, TruSHAKE.

The partnership agreements were formalized earlier this week at Caymanas Park.

Christopher Wills, vice president of operations at Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), the operators of Caymanas Park, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

“We are very excited about this partnership, as it stands as a resounding endorsement of SVREL’s efforts to elevate horseracing and create a thriving ecosystem around it,” said Wills. “Jamaica has no shortage of outstanding sportsmen and women in many other sporting disciplines. TruSHAKE could have chosen to work with anyone else, however, they have decided to sign this deal with these exceptional horsemen. For us, that’s a big deal.”

Lauren Mahfood, marketing manager of Trade Winds Citrus Limited, conveyed her excitement in bringing these jockeys onboard as their latest brand ambassadors.

“The decision to sponsor and align TruSHAKE with these jockeys was an easy one. Jockeys are very mindful about what they consume as they have to maintain a strict diet and weight for the horse. TruSHAKE will be able to perfectly support the jockeys’ meal plan and help them achieve their goal weight while providing them with the nutrients their body needs to stay active and healthy,” said Mahfood.

Collectively, these three jockeys have ridden 800 races so far this year and all hold positions within the top 10 rankings. Notably, Lewis is the current leader of the jockeys’ championship, boasting a remarkable 82 wins so far this year.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with TruSHAKE, Lewis remarked, “I’m very pleased to be one of three jockeys chosen to have a company invest in us. I see my job as a jockey as very important to the business of horseracing and this partnership will go a long way in helping us achieve our goals on and off the track. I’m very thankful for the opportunity.”

The endorsement contract is set to span 15 months, commencing in September 2023 and concluding in December 2024.

