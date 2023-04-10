Jody-Ann Daley, Roshawn Clarke strike gold in 400mh at Carifta Games Loop Jamaica

Jamaica won two of the four 400m hurdles gold medals on day two of the 50th Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas on Sunday.

Jody-Ann Daley and Roshawn Clarke were responsible for the gold medals.

Daley won the Girls’ Under-17 title in 1:01.05, her second medal of the championships following a silver in the flat 400m on Saturday’s opening day.

Darvinique Dean was well beaten into second place, crossing the finish line in 1:02.50, while Rhianna Lewis finished third in 1:02.61 to win a second medal for Jamaica in the event.

Clarke led home a one-two finish for Jamaica in the Boys’ Under-20 400m hurdles final to retain the title he won in Kingston last year. Despite stumbling after clearing the final hurdle, Clarke easily won in a season-best 49.82, just missing the record of 49.76 set by Jehue Gordon of Trinidad and Tobago in 2010.

Antonio Clarke clocked 56.72 for his second-place finish. Third went to Shimar Bain of the Bahamas in 52.48.

Michelle Smith of the US Virgin Islands, the Under-17 champion from last year, demolished the field to win the Girls’ Under-20 title in 57.69. Tony-Ann Beckford finished second in 58.94, well clear of her Jamaican compatriot Alliah Baker, who came from fourth in the straight to snatch the bronze medal in a time of 59.55.

In the Boys’ Under-17 400m hurdles final, Deandre Gayle finished second in 55.10 just ahead of his Jamaican compatriot Demarco Bennett, who was third in 55.27.

Akanye Sanuel-France proved too much for the Jamaican pair to win in 54.14, the first gold medal for St Kitts and Nevis at the championships.

Earlier in the morning session, Jamaica secured three medals, a gold, and two silver.

Camperdown High School’s Britannia Johnson won the gold medal in the morning session. Johnson heaved the shot put to 14.54m for an easy victory. She finished ahead of twin sister Britannie, who did 13.74m, with Joy Edward of St Lucia third with an effort of 13.53m.

Demario Prince won the second silver medal in the morning session. The St Jago High student secured his medal in the Boys’ Under-20 long jump with an effort of 7.44m, the same mark as bronze medal winner Mateo Smith of the Bahamas.

Andrew Stone of the Cayman Islands won the gold medal with an effort of 7.54m.