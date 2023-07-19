Jody Brown nearing full fitness for World Cup opener after injury Loop Jamaica

Reggae Girlz striker Jody Brown could be fit enough to be in Jamaica’s opening FIFA Women’s World Cup game against France on Sunday, after picking up an injury early in a practice match against Morocco on Sunday.

Team physician Dr Gillian Lawrence, said following the injury, Brown was initially assessed on the pitch and later received what she described as “aggressive treatment”.

“She has been responding well to that,” Dr Lawrence said. She said the medical team had determined that no scans were necessary following the injury.

“At this point, we’re still not looking at getting that done, as I said she has been responding well, her pain is low and she will train today (Wednesday)”.

About whether Brown will take the field in Jamaica’s opening match on Sunday, Dr Lawrence said ‘it’s hard to tell right now, we’ll see what she does in training today and after training today then we will make another assessment of what her medical treatment will be. We’re now match day minus four, so we will decide the best course for her to have her as ready as possible for minutes on Sunday”.

When asked whether there were any other injury concerns in the Reggae Girlz camp, Dr Lawrence said there were several players who were “quite sore” but said that was “pretty standard going through some heavy training sessions”.

She assured that the medical team was working judiciously to ensure that the players are in the best condition they can be at this time.

Meanwhile, the press officer for the Jamaica Football Federation, Earl Bailey, said the team trained for two hours Wednesday evening at the Victoria State Training Centre.

“All the players were active, with Jody Brown working by herself with Dr Lawrence. While the others were involved in tactical and technical work, Jody demonstrated that the injury could be behind her. She sprinted a few 100 metres convincingly to maintain her fitness. She then did some work in the gym under the watchful eyes of the team doctor,” Bailey shared.

Jamaica are at the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the second time in a row having debuted in France in 2019. Following their Group F opener against France on Sunday, Jamaica’s next matches will be against Panama on July 29 and Brazil in their final group game on August 2.

On Thursday, the Women’s World Cup will commence with New Zealand kicking off Group A as they face Norway at 2:00 am Jamaican time. The Ferns secured the spot for the tournament’s opening match, which will be followed by co-host Australia’s game against Ireland in Sydney at 5:00 am Jamaican time.