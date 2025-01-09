Joel Williams remains Mayor of May Pen – AG Chambers  

The Attorney General's (AG) Chambers has advised that Joel Williams, the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Mayor of May Pen, remains the chairman of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC), despite an 11-11 tie following last November's by-election in the Aenon Town Division.

The announcement was made by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, during today’s post-Cabinet press briefing.

In November of last year, the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) reclaimed the Aenon Town Division in a by-election prompted by the passing of the JLP's Marjorie McLeod-McFarlane two months earlier.

The PNP has contended that due to winning the popular vote—similar to the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) case that ended in a 20-20 tie in February last year—it should assume control of the CMC and appoint the mayor and deputy mayor.

To address the controversy that had derailed the last three meetings of the CMC, McKenzie sought advice from the Attorney General and the Solicitor General.

In sharing the response from the two legal officers, McKenzie noted that they referenced Clause 32 of the Local Governance Act, which clearly outlines the procedure when a tie occurs after a by-election.

Quoting from the legal response, McKenzie said: "Where there is a tie in the political representation following a by-election, the person who occupies the chair as chairperson before the by-election remains as the chairperson after the by-election."

Furthermore, he mentioned that "Clause 19 of the Act states that the tenure of the chairperson of a municipal corporation lasts from one Local Government Election to the next. The only way in which that chairperson can be removed between islandwide Local Government Elections is if a no-confidence motion supported by the majority of all councillors in the municipality (is passed) no sooner than 12 months after the date of the last Local Government Election," McKenzie stated.

The minister highlighted that the Act was passed in Parliament by the previous PNP Government, asserting, "So they passed the Act, and they are now trying to railroad the process to have the seat of power."

By the legislation, the legal officers concluded that Williams "continues as the mayor," and Deputy Mayor of May Pen, Clive Mundle, who represents the Frankfield Division, also retains his position.

"With the legal position being clearly expressed, I'm expecting that the outburst and the disruption of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation will come to an end, and that the needs of the people in the respective divisions will occupy the attention of all of the councillors," McKenzie said.