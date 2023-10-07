John Bassie resigns as Jamaican Bar Association President Loop Jamaica

Attorney John Bassie has resigned as President of the Jamaican Bar Association (JAMBAR).

The resignation comes in light of a recent ruling from the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council (GLC), which found him guilty of professional misconduct regarding a probate matter.

The attorney has reportedly denied any wrongdoing.

In a brief statement on Saturday evening, a copy of which was obtained by Loop News, the council of JAMBAR said it was informed on Friday of the decision of the GLC’s disciplinary committee “in a complaint” against Bassie.

“Since then, Mr Bassie has tendered his resignation to the council, which the council has accepted,” the statement said.

JAMBAR said the vacancy in the office of president will be filled in due course, in accordance with its Articles of Incorporation.

“We thank Mr Bassie for his years of sterling service to JAMBAR, firstly as a member of the council, in various positions on the executive of JAMBAR and, most recently, in his tenure as president,” the statement concluded.

The GLC is reportedly to decide on its sanction against Bassie in December.

Bassie was elected JAMBAR president in July of this year after fellow attorney, Alexander Williams, served as president for one term.

Bassie is also global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a global membership and professional body dedicated to effective dispute resolution with worldwide membership of 17,500 in over 150 jurisdictions.

Bassie, the current Chairman of the Dispute Resolution Foundation of Jamaica, is a past student of the Calabar High School.