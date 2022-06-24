Johnson Smith loses Commonwealth Secretary General bid | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith has lost in her high-profile bid to become Commonwealth Secretary General.

The under-pressure incumbent, Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland held off the Jamaican’s challenge, eking out a narrow 27-24 victory in a race that had threatened to divide CARICOM. The votes were tallied Friday morning at the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne had warned in April after Jamaica House announced Johnson Smith’s candidature that Jamaica was making a “monumental mistake”.

Brown argued that by going up against a fellow CARICOM national, Jamaica risked dividing the 15-member regional bloc.

Baroness Patricia Scotland

Heads of Government met Friday morning to first seek consensus on who should lead the Commonwealth Secretariat for the next two years or to vote to elect a new secretary general.

Johnson Smith later confirmed her defeat in a social media post.

“Thanking all the countries and people who supported me in this journey! As I said to many of you- if I didn’t pull through, God wasn’t ready for me to leave Jamaica yet! Much love always, I continue to serve, and of course, sincere congratulations to Baroness Scotland. #OneLove,” Johnson Smith wrote on her official Twitter page.

Scotland responded to Johnson Smith’s tweet with: “Thank you for your gracious congratulations and I am looking forward to working with you closely in the years to come. I am sure you will achieve great things by God’s grace.”

Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Robert Morgan tweeted: “Kamina did very well. We are proud of her”.

With several high-profile backings, including from the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the defeat of Johnson Smith is a blow to the Andrew Holness-led administration.

Holness and his wife Juliet had travelled to Rwanda with the hope of seeing their candidate take charge of the 54-member bloc for the next two years.

Johnson Smith would have been the first Jamaican to head the body of largely former British colonies.

A confident Scotland had earlier brushed aside the Johnson Smith challenge.

“We have laid the foundations for transformational change and I am determined that, when the role of secretary general rotates to Africa two years from now, I will hand on the baton with a stronger, more effective, more powerful Commonwealth than ever before,” she declared.