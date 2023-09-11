Join STEM Builders in St Catherine coastal cleanup initiative Loop Jamaica

Join STEM Builders in St Catherine coastal cleanup initiative
Jamaica News
Join STEM Builders in St Catherine coastal cleanup initiative

STEM Builders Learning Hub has announced its participation in the upcoming International Coastal Cleanup Day, a global initiative aimed at preserving and protecting our precious coastal environments.

The annual event will be held on September 16, 2023.

This year, STEM Builders Learning Hub is leading the charge in St Catherine, Jamaica, by engaging youth under the theme “Likkle Einsteins Save the Beach” in a meaningful and educational experience that empowers them to make a positive impact on their local environment.

Author of the Likkle Einsteins series and CEO of STEM Builders Learning Hub, Kavelle Hylton, said she is thrilled to involve primary and secondary schools in St Catherine in this noble endeavour.

“STEM Builders Learning Hub believes that by nurturing environmental consciousness in the minds of our future leaders, we can create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable coastline for generations to come,” said Hylton.

“Likkle Einsteins Save the Beach” is not only the theme of the event but also the title of Hylton’s children’s book which she states is a testament to her commitment to environmental education and activism. Through vivid storytelling, it inspires young readers to become guardians of the beach they love.

Hylton, an advocate for STEM education and environmental conservation, will be giving away several signed copies of her book at the event to the young participants.

International Coastal Cleanup Day is an annual event that encourages communities worldwide to come together and take action to combat the growing problem of marine debris and pollution.

STEM Builders Learning Hub is inviting the media, sponsors, parents, and community members to support this initiative.

