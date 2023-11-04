Joint police/military operation in St James; high powered guns seized Loop Jamaica

A collaborative effort between the St James police and the Jamaica Defence Force led to the successful seizure of two high-powered firearms during a targeted operation on Salt Spring Road on Saturday, November 4.

Reports are that at about 4:00 p.m., the joint forces acting on intelligence, conducted a targeted raid in Scott’s Yard, Salt Spring, St. James. Whilst conducting checks the Security forces were engaged by gunmen and an exchange occurred in the area.

Once the gunfire subsided and checks were made after the area was secured one AK47 Assault Rifle, a Glock 19 pistol, and several assorted rounds of ammunition were seized.

One man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure. The Joint Police-military operation continues its efforts, as a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the other involved gunmen.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force encourages the public to come forward with any information that may assist in this investigation. All information shared will be kept confidential.