Jordan says being inside a classroom helps her to stay focused | Loop Jamaica

My classroom impacts how I learn. Prior to COVID-19, formal teaching took place mainly in physical classrooms. Today, online classrooms have gained popularity due mainly to the presence of the coronavirus, which had caused the closure of physical schools.

Online school or classroom is a setting developed using a learning management system that allows students and teachers to interact in real-time. Teachers can conduct live lectures, and conversations with students in an interactive setting using video conferencing, for example, Zoom and Google Meet, online whiteboards, and screen sharing in a virtual classroom.

Online classrooms are designed to mimic the experience of traditional classes, with the added benefits of file sharing, real-time feedback, and interaction, and are suitable for distant learning.

Physical school allows my teachers and my classmates to communicate face-to-face with the benefit of a variety of teaching aids, including a projection screen, whiteboard, and classroom monitor. Many of the features of a physical classroom encourage me to be focused on my studies. These features also assist in reducing distractions since I am surrounded by an academic environment.

Physical school allows me to interact freely with my teachers and classmates without interruptions. Physical school allows me to play with my classmates and be physically active.

Online school is restrictive with a lack of physical interaction. It is difficult for our teachers to monitor us in online school. It is also unhealthy to be staring at the screen of a device for long periods with few breaks.

In summary, physical school is better for me because in this school I am better supervised and more focused on my schoolwork.

By Jordan Campbell

Grade 4 student at Mona Preparatory School