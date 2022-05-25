Jordan sets his sights on becoming an actor | Loop Jamaica

Actors are able to bring to life situations that cannot speak for themselves. Giving voice to characters, that is what I intend to do when I grow up. I want to be a renowned actor.

As a student of Mona Prep School’s Speech and Drama Club, I am inspired daily to develop my craft as a young actor.

Speech and drama have been serving to enhance my creativity, develop my imagination and have been assisting in building my confidence. These personal developments are key elements necessary to push my performance towards excelling in an acting career.

When I am acting, I become absorbed in many different personalities. I am inspired by the way actors work together and bring the team together to make great movies and television shows.

The person who inspired my quest for acting is no other than Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington. I admire the fact that he is able to represent most characters. He takes his craft seriously.

In the future, I will attend the New York Film Academy. I am impressed by the acting programme that the academy provides. In addition, many well-known actors have passed through the doors of the New York Film Academy. I am confident that one day I, too, will become a renowned actor.

Acting is an excellent career. I am passionate about acting and I intend to excel in this career. I am aware that to achieve my career I must be disciplined because achieving my acting career can only happen if I am disciplined.

By Jordan Elliott

Grade 5 student at Mona Preparatory School