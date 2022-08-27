Jordon Reign’s takes She’s A Maneater Trophy Loop Jamaica

Leading rider Dane Dawkins and trainer Ian Parsard combined for two winners including JORDON REIGN’S in the She’s A Maneater Trophy at a mile at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

After booting home Parsard’s 6-1 chance, DODGE THIS LINK, in the sixth event at six and a half furlongs, Dawkins’ confidence was sky high aboard JORDON REIGN’S for the United States-bred gelding’s fourth consecutive victory.

JORDON REIGN’S disputed the lead with RUNAWAY ALGO and I AM FRED before taking over and dismissing SHE’S MY DESTINY, who recovered from a poor start to chase three and a half furlongs out.

Asked to run up the lane by Dawkins, JORDON REIGN’S sprinted clear to beat EROY by two lengths, clocking 1:39.1 in his first race at a mile.

Sunday’s Reggae 6 mandatory payout will open at $8m after Ryan Darby’s FYFFE’S PEN LIZ struck at 37-1 in the fifth, handing the trainer his second winner of the afternoon following HOPE PERSEVERANCE 3-1 win in the second event.