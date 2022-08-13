Jordon Reign’s to rule in Reggae Trophy Loop Jamaica

Saturday’s Reggae Trophy at Caymanas Park pits Ian Parsard’s stablemates, imported JORDON REIGN’S and last year’s classic-winning filly, SHE’S A WONDER, in a speed duel at five furlongs straight.

JORDON REIGN’s is aiming at a third win in three months, having started his run with a 7-1 upset victory at six and a half furlongs in which SHE’S A WONDER was the favourite but weakened into fifth place after dueling LURE OF LUCY on the lead.

After that June 18 come-from-behind win, JORDON REIGN’s returned July 16 to easily beat LURE OF LUCY for the second consecutive race, clocking 1:12.3 at six furlongs in an open allowance/graded stakes event.

SHE’S A WONDER also returned as a winner but against the lower class, overnight allowance, on July 30, making all to beat United States-bred THE GOOD WITCH at seven and a half furlongs.

Though she was an impressive winner, SHE’S A WONDER really had no speed to test her, finishing clear of THE GOOD WITCH, who is yet to win locally from five starts.

JORDON REIGN’s is proven at five furlongs straight, twice clocking 58.3 at the distance, his only loss at the trip being a fourth-place finish behind NUCLEAR NOON in which he bled.

Dick Cardenas partners JORDON REIGN’s whereas leading rider Dane Dawkins replaces Reyan Lewis aboard SHE’S A WONDER.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1100mThe nextbigthing (4)

Race 2 – 1400m Purposely (3)

Race 3 -1100mRun Jaya Run (1)

—-Race 4 – 1000m StFresh Cash (4)

Race 5 – 1100mLala Diva (6)

Race 6 -1100mThegoodlife (9)

Race 7 – 1600mShe’s My Destiny (4)

Race 8 – 1000m RdFunometer (10)

Race 9 – 1000m StJordon Reign’s (5)

Race 9 – 1000m StMidnight Blue (4)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 7 – 1600mShe’s My Destiny (4)

Race 8 – 1000m RdFunometer (10)

Race 9 – 1000m StJordon Reign’s (5)