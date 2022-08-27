Jordon Reign’s to rule in She’s A Maneater Trophy Loop Jamaica

Trainer Ian Parsard’s United States-bred JORDON REIGN’S goes after a fourth consecutive victory at Caymanas Park in Saturday’s She’s A Maneater Trophy at a mile, taking on fellow American RUNAWAY ALGO and KING ARTHUR, the 2020 Jamaica Derby winner.

Leading rider Dane Dawkins is aboard JORDON REIGN’S whereas his rival in the jockeys’ standings, champion Anthony Thomas has the leg up on Jason DaCosta’s KING ARTHUR, who outbattled last year’s derby and St Leger winner, CALCULUS, to win the July 30 Eros Trophy at seven furlongs.

Christopher Mamdeen is astride Dale Murphy’s speedy RUNAWAY ALGO, who has been fitted with a visor after leading the Eros Trophy field to almost the last half-furlong.

JORDON REIGN’S has been unstoppable since springing a 7-1 upset at six and a half furlongs in June, recovering from a poor start to run past LURE OF LUCY, who he returned to beat in a six-furlong rematch in which he had topweight KING ARTHUR well beaten.

However, KING ARTHUR rebounded with a win on his next outing, running 11lb lighter at 115lb, collaring RUNAWAY ALGO approaching the last half-furlong before holding off topweight CALCULUS at the finish.

RUNAWAY ALGO returns a pound higher at the scale, 120lb, whereas KING ARTHUR has moved up by seven, carrying 122lb from an inside draw. JORDON REIGN’S reports at 121lb, two pounds lighter than his last win in which he used class and speed to beat CURLIN’S AFFAIR and his stablemate, SHE’S A WONDER, at five furlongs straight .

RUNAWAY ALGO, who had EROY and I’VE GOT MAGIC pressing him in the Eros Trophy, could get a comfortable lead. DaCosta has entered speedy filly SHE’S MY DESTINY at 108lb to counter RUNAWAY ALGO’s speed, hopefully setting up the finish for KING ARTHUR to pounce again.

However, JORDON REIGN’S has superior pace to KING ARTHUR and should get first run on RUNAWAY ALGO, who has never gone this far and again has EROY to contend with on the lead.

JORDON REIGN’S has worked well, recently galloping seven furlongs, proving he has come to hand and will be tough to beat out of the mile chute.

The She’s A Maneater Trophy is the eighth of nine events scheduled. First post is 12:30 pm.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1200mNasdaq Princess (8)

Race 2 – 1400mPro Johnny (2)

Race 3 -1100mLazer Light (6)

—-Race 4 – 1600mOlde Wharf (6)

Race 5 – 1300mShe’s My Friend (2)

Race 6 -1300mJust An Illusion (11)

Race 7 – 1000m RdCataba (3)

Race 8 – 1600mJordon Reign’s (6)

Race 9 – 1200mBabylike (8)

