Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop Sports

Chelsea’s Jorginho passes the ball next to Liverpool’s James Milner during an English Premier League match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super).

LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million) on Tuesday, a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004.

Arsenal made a late move in the transfer window to strengthen their central-midfield department, with Mohamed Elneny — a backup to first-choice holding midfielder Thomas Partey — ruled out for a lengthy period Tuesday because of injury.

Jorginho, who helped Italy win the European Championship in 2021, spent 4 1/2 years at Chelsea after joining from Napoli. He was no longer a regular player at Chelsea under manager Graham Potter.

Chelsea recouped some money having spent around $225 million on new players in the January transfer window.

Arsenal lead the league by five points ahead of second-place Manchester City and have a game in hand.

Source

