Jourdan Dunn and friends take over Geejam Hotel, Jamaica trip

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News R: Dunn took her rafting skills to the Rio Grande as she basked in the sunshine. (Photos: via Instagram/@jourdanndunn)

Jourdan Dunn has shared with her over four million followers vignettes from her most recent trip to Jamaica, and the internet is, as the kids would say, eating it up!

The British model, who is of Jamaican, Syrian, and Grenadian descent, found her way back home for her 34th trip around the sun. Her actual birthday (according to Fandom) is August 3 1990.

Jourdan and friends celebrate her 34th birthday in Portland, Jamaica. (Photos: via Instagram/@jourdandunn)

The London-based gazelle and friends popped up in the tropics for the amaican-style celebration of sorts at Geejam Hotel in Portland.

Chief among the posse was Jamaican-born high-fashion model Sigail Currie and talent manager Manny, longtime friends of Dunn, and other friends stylist Shaquille Ross-Williams, branding specialist Archna Sawjani, singer/songwriter/dancer Royston, model manager Jamie Horridge, and session stylist Jordan-Jay Brumant.

Naturally, followers were keen on the top model’s latest do – her most recent posts include her Vogue Portugal, Harper’s Bazaar, her CAP 74024 cover, and her stint at Notting Hill Carnival.

The newly blonde bombshell stood overlooking the Caribbean Sea from the hills of Portland at Geejam Hotel. (Photos: via Instagram/@jourdandunn)

But, for the most recent, Dunn switched gears, opting for fashion, nature, and ‘unforgettable moments’ with herself and friends in and around Portie.

While these images were posted on Dunn’s Instagram feed hours ago, many of her friends have shared their own version of a Jamaican recap on their respective pages.

See some available posts below…

