Journalist Job Nelson didn’t die from bullet wound, autopsy finds

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago

Late journalist Job Nelson died on May 21, 2024,

Journalist Job Nelson, who died on May 21, did not die from gunshot wound as previously reported.

An autopsy conducted on his body found that he died from a puncture wound that resulted from a metal object discharged from the airbag of the car he was driving when the vehicle crashed at a section of Spanish Town Road in St Andrew just over a month ago.

No bullet wound was reportedly found on Nelson’s body.

Nelson, 53, was up to the time of his death working as a sports journalist with the RJRGLEANER Communications Group.

Before rejoining the Gleaner team just over a year ago, Nelson worked with Loop News for more than six years.

He had also worked with the Jamaica Observer and Sunday Herald.

