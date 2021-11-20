Journalist Kirk Wright released from hospital after stabbing incident | Loop Jamaica

Journalist Kirk Wright has been released from the hospital and is at home recuperating after he was reportedly stabbed in a domestic dispute on Friday.

The well-known media personnel, in his first video interview, since leaving the hospital, thanked Jamaicans for the outpouring of support and prayers that were extended his way while he was admitted to the hospital for a short period.

The journalist also came out to dispel some of the rumors that followed the reported incident and said reports that he had to undergo surgery were not true.

“First of all I want to say thanks for the outpouring of love, there were some negative comments but that’s ok,” said Wright, who did not go into details as to what really took place.

He however did say following the incident he was the one who drove himself to and from the hospital.

Following the reported incident, Prime Minister Andrew Holness joined the long list of Jamaicans wishing the Journalist, a speedy recovery.

“We are praying for your speedy recovery,” said Holness on his social media page at the time.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia ‘Babsy Grange’ also reacted to the news

“I am praying for your speedy recovery as we celebrate International Men’s Day. Blessings always,” said Minister Grange on her social media page.