Journeyman jockey Paul Francis stars at Caymanas Park

Journeyman jockey Paul Francis shared Sunday’s spotlight at Caymanas Park with visiting North American rider Arnaldo Bocachica of Charles Town, accounting for a half of the day’s 10-race card.

Francis bagged three winners, including a victory in the stewards’ room, whereas Bocachica rode two winners on his Caymanas Park debut.

Bocachica, whose elder brother by seven years, Orlando, won the 2013 Jamaica Derby astride Wayne DaCosta’s Perfect Neighbour, opened his Caymanas Park account aboard TUTS, making all in the second event for older maidens at six and a half furlongs.

Having ridden 142 winners in the United States this year, Bocachica notched his second at Caymanas Park, bringing down the curtains on September’s opening weekend of racing with a confident ride astride rejuvenated D HEAD CORNERSTONE in the Kenneth Mattis Memorial at nine furlongs and 25 yards.

Making his move with RAINSVILLE, who went after the leaders a half-mile out, D HEAD CORNERSTONE split horses coming off the home turn and powered clear to win by two and a half lengths at odds of 2-1, clocking 1:57.2.

Francis opened his account with AAVA JAELYN, who defied the track bias from post-position two to cut down speedy ADENOSINE stealing home at five furlongs straight in the fourth.

Astride PRINCESS IFIYAH in the fifth at five and a half furlongs, Francis lost the stretch battle to MISS LYNTON with leading rider Tevin Foster. However, fortune smiled on Francis after Robert Halledeen, rider of third-past-the-post BAD INVESTMENT, lodged a jockeys’ objection against MSS LYNTON, complaining that the winner had hindered his mount.

The stewards upheld Halledeen’s objection by taking down MISS LYNTON’s number, placing her third behind 10-1 outsider BAD INVESTMENT, handing Francis and PRINCESS IFIYAH the event

Francis clocked out his three-timer aboard STORM, who took over a half-mile out in the seventh at seven furlongs, racing clear of $1 million claimers.

Youville Pinnock rode two winners, opening the card with 1-2 favourite NINA DORADA, hanging on by a nose to deny fast-finishing HEEZALION at five and a half furlongs.

Meanwhile, Tevin Foster ensured his four-win lead over Raddesh Roman remained intact by making all with Jason DaCosta’s 4-1 chance COMEHOMETOME in the Winston Griffiths Classic at nine and a half furlongs.

Racing continues with consecutive Saturday-Sunday meets this weekend.