JP Farms expanding to meet export demand | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s largest commercial banana farm, JP Farms, is reporting a significant increase in its fruit export volumes since the start of 2022.

The farm, which exports Jamaican-grown fresh produce to several overseas territories, says year-to-date export volumes for 2022 are up 40 per cent over exports for the same period last year.

Its export markets include the US, Canada, Cayman Islands and the UK.

In 2021, JP Farms pumped $100 million dollars into plantain production with yield projected to boom in the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, over 50 acres of land were cleared and planted this year for the 2023 yield.

General Manager, JP Farms, Mario Figueroa explained that the company is taking steps to ensure it can build on its recent export successes by innovating to reduce costs where possible, and expanding acreage on its banana, pineapple and plantain farms.

“We still believe in local agriculture, local production and investing in Jamaican farming,” Figueroa said.

In the face of challenges such as a 50 per cent price increase in farm inputs and recent shipping disruptions. Figueroa stated the company is determined to ‘Build Back Stronger Through Exports’ and play its part in revitalizing the post-pandemic economy via agriculture.

Meanwhile, sales manager for JP Farms, Neleta White, outlined that despite the pandemic and recent logistics challenges, almost all of the company’s export customers recorded improved volumes compared to 2021, spurring the company’s overall improved performance.

“Our increase in export sales has been largely demand-led. We are working closely with our current export customers to support their sell-out rates as well as seeking additional customers in new and existing territories to continue expanding our footprint,” White explained.

She added that the growth of the company’s export portfolio has spurred efforts to seek out and cultivate overseas markets for plantains in addition to its traditional banana crops.

White further explained that the company’s medium-term objective is to gradually increase its market share for the supply of plantains locally, and then seek export markets.

She also indicated that several export customers have already indicated an interest in the Jamaican-grown plantains once supply comes on stream for the diaspora markets.

JP Farms is a subsidiary of Jamaica Producers Group and is a leading producer of high-quality tropical foods in Jamaica grown on its 500+ acre farm in St Mary, Jamaica.