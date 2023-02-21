JPL: Chapelton and Cavalier round off matchday 15 with victories Loop Jamaica

Brazilian coach Clovis de Oliveira notched his first win in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) – powered by Digicel – as Chapelton Maroons blanked 2-0 Tivoli Gardens 2-0 on the final day of matchday 15 on Monday.

The game was the first of a doubleheader at the Ashenheim Stadium, Jamaica College.

De Oliviera who replaced Lenworth Hyde a few weeks ago was in charge of Chapelton for the third game following 1-0 losses to Faulkland FC and Harbour View.

New signee Earon Elliott, who left Cavalier in the January transfer window, struck late with two vital goals in the 83rd and 90+5 minutes to hand Chapel Maroons their first victory in nine games.

The Clarendon-based promoted team moved to six points after 15 games and remained at the bottom of the league. They have deducted six points after failing to show up for their game against Mount Pleasant earlier in the year.

While Chapelton gave themselves a glimmer of hope in avoiding relegation, it was a major setback for Tivoli Gardens in their quest for a top-six playoff spot. They remained in ninth spot on 17 points, five points adrift of sixth place Dunbeholden on 22 points.

In the second and final game of the round, Cavalier edged Vere United 1-0 and climbed into the third spot on 29 points.

Collin Anderson netted the winner in the 70th minute, his 11th goal of the season. He remained in the second spot in the Golden Boot race behind Trivante Stewart of Mount Pleasant with 13 goals.

Vere United remained in 12th position on 14 points, seven clear of the drop zone.

On Sunday, Arnett Gardens won their fourth consecutive match edging Portmore United 2-1 in the first match at the Ferdie Neita Park in nine years.

Arnett jumped into the second spot on 30 points to reduce leaders Mount Pleasant advantage to just two points. Mount Pleasant were held to a 0-0 draw by Harbor View in the second game of a doubleheader at Drax Hall in St Ann.

Shia Smith opened the scoring for Arnett Gardens in the 38th minute against his old club before Emelio Rosseau pulled Portmore United levelled from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute. But Marlon Allen popped up with the winner in the 64th minute.

Portmore United slipped to eighth on 18 points following their third loss of the season. They are still in contention for a playoff spot.

Dunbeholden FC ended their two-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Faulkland FC in the first game at Drax Hall to move into sixth position on 22 points. Stephen Barnett grabbed a brace, scoring in the 17th and 64th minutes.

An own goal in the 22nd minute by Stephen McLeod and a Rohan Brown strike in the 83rd minute completed the win for Dunbeholden. Rondel Thomas (61st) and Val Armstrong (72nd) replied for Faulkland as they suffered their 10th defeat and remained 13th on seven points.

Humble Lion climbed into third on 29 points with a 2-1 win over Molynes United at the Effortville Community Centre.

Javon Smith (10th minute) and Gregory Lewis (50th minute) scored for Humble Lion while Jermy Nelson (25th minute) replied for Molynes United who are 11th on 15 points.

Former champions Waterhouse defeated Montego Bay United 3-0 at the Waterhouse Mini Stadium to move into seventh position on 21 points.

Denardo Thomas (5th minute), Kenroy Howell (44th minute) and Ramone Howell (90+1 minute) were the scorers for Waterhouse.

Montego Bay United remained in 10th spot on 17 points following their sixth defeat of the season. They sit six points adrift of a top-six playoff spot.

MATCHDAY 15 RESULTS

SUNDAYHumble Lion 2 Molynes United 1Portmore 1 Arnett Gardens 2Waterhouse 3 Montego Bay United 0Dunbeholden 4 Faulkland 2Harbour View 0 Mount Pleasant 0

MONDAYChapelton 2 Tivoli 0Cavalier 1 Vere 0