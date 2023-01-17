JPL: Lenworth Hyde sacked on matchday 10, Cavaliers take over lead Loop Jamaica

Cavalier FC highlighted matchday 10 of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) – powered by Digicel – while promoted Chapelton Maroon FC fired head coach Lenworth Hyde.

The former champions ended Portmore United’s unbeaten winning with an away 2-1 victory at the Stadium East Complex on Sunday to surge top of the league.

Goals by Ronaldo Webster (45th minute) and Collin Anderson (66th minute) with his league-high ninth goal of the season propelled Cavalier to their seventh win of the season, which puts them on 22 points.

Emelio Rousseau had pulled Portmore United levelled in the 51st minute but were unlucky as they dominated the game hitting the bar twice before losing their unbeaten run. They slipped a spot to seventh with 15 points.

Hyde, a very successful coach at the level, lost his job following Chapleton’s 3-0 defeat to Humble Lion at the Effortville Community Centre on Sunday

Hyde told LOOP SPORTS that he was asked to resign while driving home following his team’s defeat.

“I was on my way home when the CEO called and ask me to resign,” Hyde said.

Hyde, who guided Chapelton to Premier League status, said it was a premature move by the club as they were not in danger of relegation at this point.

The Clarendon-based club is sitting in the 12th spot on eight points in the 14-team league.

Dasha Satchwell, Raylan Paisley, and Levaughn Williams all scored for Humble Lion, which climbed into the fourth spot on 17 points.

In the second game at the Stadium East Complex, Dunbeholden FC stunned Arnett Gardens 4-2 in a six-goal thriller and gained a spot to sixth on 15 points.

Ricardo Thomas netted twice, first from the penalty spot in the 25th minute and later in the 59th minute with further goals coming from Chavoy Watkins and Shakeen Powell in the 56th and 74th minutes, respectively.

Earl Simpson had pulled Arnett Gardens levelled in minute 37 and Fabian Reid netted from the penalty spot in the 60th minute. Arnett Gardens which were losing their third match of the season stayed in the third spot on 17 points.

At Wespow Park, Montego Bay United clipped Faulkland FC 1-0 in the St James derby courtesy of an Allan Ottey penalty in the 77th minute.

The Donovan Duckie-coached team is up to eighth place with 15 points after a slow start to the season.

The promoted Faulkland are still at the bottom of the league on two points following their eighth loss of the season from 10 games.

Champions Harbour View slipped a spot to fifth on 16 points following their away 0-0 draw with Molynes United at Jamaica College. Molynes slipped to 10th place on 11 points.

On the final day of matchday 10, Mount Pleasant and Vere United battled to a 0-0 in the first match of a doubleheader at the Anthony Spaulding Complex on Monday.

The result means that Mount Pleasant lost the top spot to be in second on 21 points while Vere United are 13th on seven points.

In the second game, Keno Simpson struck in the 80th minute enabling Tivoli Gardens to defeat Waterhouse FC 1-0 and moved into the 11th spot on 10 points. Waterhouse slipped a spot to ninth with 13 points.

MATCHDAY 10 RESULTS

SUNDAYChapleton Maroons FC 0 Humble Lion 3Portmore United 1 Cavaliers 2Dunbeholden 4 Arnett Gardens 2Molynes United 0 Harbour View 0Faulkland 0 Montego Bay United 1

MONDAYMount Pleasant 0 Vere United 0Waterhouse 0 Tivoli Gardens 1