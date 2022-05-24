JPL: Matchday 19 belonged to Mount Pleasant FA | Loop Jamaica

Mount Pleasant FA registered the biggest win on matchday 19 of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) – powered by Digicel – with a 4-1 thumping of Tivoli Gardens at Drax Hall on Sunday while Montego Bay United scored a rare victory.

The victory took St Ann-based Mount Pleasant to fourth place on 34 points from 18 games, five points adrift of the leaders Waterhouse on 39 points but from 17 games.

Daniel Green and Trivante Stewart both netted twice for Mount Pleasant.

Green, who is now the top scorer in the league with 12 goals, scored in the 16th and 62nd minutes. Stewart completed the rout with two late goal in the 76th and 86th minutes.

Warner Brown had briefly equalized for Tivoli Gardens in the 54th minute. Despite the defeat, Tivoli still occupy the final playoff spot. They are in sixth position on 25 points from 19 games, just one point ahead of Harbour View, which sit just outside of the top six in seventh place.

With Tivoli Gardens slipping up, Humble Lion moved toward a playoff spot with a 1-0 win against Vere United in the Clarendon derby at Effortville, also on Sunday.

Levaughn Williams found the clincher from the penalty spot in time added on as Humble Lion moved to 21 points in eighth spot and are just four points off the playoff spot.

Vere United, which were losing their 11th game of the season, remain in 10th spot on 16 points and out of contention for a playoff spot.

Meanwhile Montego Bay United registered a rare win by clipping fellow strugglers Portmore United 1-0 in the first game at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex on Monday.

Nevaun Turner found the winner in the 39th minute from the penalty spot pushing Montego Bay United to just their second win of the season from 18 games. They remain at the bottom of the 12-team league on nine points.

Former champions Portmore United’s inconsistent form continued with their 19th defeat of the season and they remain in ninth position on 17 points and basically out of playoff contention.

The last game of the round was arguably the best of the lot as Arnett Gardens and Molynes United battled to an entertaining 3-3 draw in the Monday night game.

Miquan Aldridge stunned the home supporters by firing Molynes United into a 15th-minute lead. But Renaldo Cephas pulled Arnett levelled in minute 48 before Marlon Allen put the ‘Junglists’ in front in the 72nd minute.

Jaheim Parris restored parity for Molynes United by netting in the 83rd minute and Rivaldo Mitchell put them ahead in the 89th minute in what seemed to be the winner. However, Arnett were not done and Kimani Arbouine scored the best of the lot with the stinging drive from 30 metres in the 90th minute to earn a share of the points for Arnett Gardens in dramatic fashion.

Arnett remain in third position with 36 points from 19 games, three behind Waterhouse, which have two games in hand.

The struggling Molynes United are in 11th place on 15 points.

At the end of the preliminary round, the top two teams will automatically qualify for the semi-finals.

The teams which finish third to sixth will play additional fixtures to determine the other two semi-final spots.

The teams in the playoff spots with three rounds to go are Waterhouse (39 points from 17 games), Dunbeholden FC (39 points from 18 games), Arnett Gardens (36 points from 19 games), Mount Pleasant (34 points from 18 games), Cavalier (27 points from 17 games), and Tivoli Gardens (25 points from 19).

For the second week, Waterhouse and Cavalier were out of action because of their participation in the Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship in the Dominican Republic, which ended on Sunday.

Haitian club Violette won the Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship after defeating host side Cibao FC of the Dominican Republic 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw in the final at the Estadio Cibao FC in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic.

Cavalier crashed out at the preliminary stage while Waterhouse were knocked out at the semi-final stage on Thursday after losing 3-1 against Haitian club Violette.

MATCHDAY 19 RESULTS

SUNDAY

Humble Lions 1, Vere 0

Mount Pleasant 4, Tivoli Gardens 1

MONDAY

Montego Bay 1, Portmore United 0

Molynes United 3 Arnett Gardens 3