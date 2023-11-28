JPL: Mount Pleasant and Humble Lion triumph on final day of matchday 7 Loop Jamaica

Defending champions Mount Pleasant secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Montego Bay United at WesPow Park in Montego Bay on the final day of matchday seven in the Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League (JPL) on Monday.

Following this victory, Mount Pleasant extended their winning streak to six consecutive games, establishing a commanding seven-point lead at the top of the standings.

Despite falling behind to Johann Weatherly’s goal in the 69th minute, the Theodore Whitmore-coached team from St Ann responded with two quick goals in the 72nd minute from captain Sue-Lae McCalla and in the 82nd minute from Oquassa Chong.

This victory pushed them to 18 points, well ahead of second-place Arnett Gardens, third-place Portmore United, and fourth-place Humble Lion, all sitting at 11 points.

Montego Bay United of St James, suffering their fourth loss, remained in 11th place with five points.

Meanwhile, in the opening game of a doubleheader at the Stadium East complex Humble Lion defeated Waterhouse 1-0, with Javain Thompson scoring in the 13th minute.

Humble Lion climbed from seventh to fourth place with 11 points, while Waterhouse dropped to sixth with 10 points.

In the night game, Tivoli Gardens and Portmore United battled to a 0-0 draw, resulting in both teams gaining a point and a spot in the standings.

Portmore climbed to third place with 11 points, while Tivoli Gardens moved to fifth place with 10 points.

On Sunday, Vere United whipped Lime Hall 4-1 and climbed to eighth spot on eight points. Javier Brown with a 16th minute penalty opened the scoring and returned for his second in the 75th minute. Kemar Beckford (48th minute) and Alrick Maitland (62nd minute) added the other goals.

Darius Stewart levelled for Lime Hall in the 19th minute, but they remained second from the bottom in the 13th spot with two points.

In the second match at Stadium East, two brothers scored for opposing teams, with Nicholas Nelson netting two goals in the 14th and 54th minutes for Dunbeholden, while Jermy Nelson responded for Molynes United in the 88th minute.

Dunbeholden, coached by Lenworth Hyde, secured their second win of the campaign, moving up to eight points in ninth place, while Molynes United remained at the bottom of the 14-team league with two points.

MATCHDAY 7 RESULTS

SUNDAYLime Hall 1 Vere United 4Dunbeholden 2 Molynes United 1

MONDAYMontego Bay United 1 Mount Pleasant 2Waterhouse 0 Humble Lion 1Portmore United 0 Tivoli Gardens 0