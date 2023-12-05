JPL Update: Arnett secure 2-0 win, Tivoli clinch thrilling 3-2 victory Loop Jamaica

Former champions Arnett Gardens secured a 2-0 victory against Vere United, while Tivoli Gardens clinched a dramatic 3-2 win over Treasure Beach FC on the final day of matchday eight in the Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League (JPL) on Monday,

In the first game of the doubleheader at the Stadium East field, second-place Arnett Gardens notched their fourth win of the season with goals from Rushane Thompson (32nd minute) and Jaheim Thomas (72nd minute). This pushed them to 14 points, placing them five points behind the defending champions and league leaders, Mount Pleasant, which have 19 points. Vere United, based in Clarendon, remained in eighth place with eight points.

In the second match, Tivoli Gardens established a comfortable 2-0 lead against Treasure Beach with goals from Justin Dunn (30th minute) and Jah-Neil Wray (62nd minute). However, the newcomers from St Elizabeth, Treasure Beach, rallied to tie the game at 2-2 with goals from Tavar Thompson (80th minute) and Romarion Smith (90th minute).

In the fourth minute of added time, Tivoli Gardens missed an easy chance as a goal-bound shot was deflected for a corner. From the resulting corner kick, Alton Lewis slotted home the clincher in the fifth minute of added time, breaking the hearts of the Treasure Beach players.

This result moved Tivoli Gardens up to third place with 13 points, while Treasure Beach slipped to 11th place with seven points.

On Sunday, Mount Pleasant’s perfect start to the season came to an end as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Waterhouse FC at the Drax Hall Sports Complex in St Ann.

Mount Pleasant were hunting for their seventh straight win but had to settle for a point, inching to 19 points and seeing their lead cut to five points by Arnett Gardens.

Waterhouse remained in the sixth spot with 11 points.

The first game at Drax Hall between cellar-dwelling teams Lime Hall Academy and Molynes United also ended in a 0-0 draw.

Molynes United, under assistant coach Donald Stewart following the dismissal of head coach Alex Thomas, remained at the bottom with three points, the same as newcomers Lime Hall, which held the 13th spot with a superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Montego Bay United secured a 3-2 upset victory against Portmore United at WesPow Park in Montego Bay.

Emelio Rousseau gave Portmore United a 54th-minute lead, but Deonjay Brown equalized for Montego Bay in the 67th minute. Chevaughn Walsh restored Portmore’s lead in the 69th minute, only for Brown to score his second goal in the 90th minute, and Denri Williams sealed the win with a goal in the 90+4 minute.

Montego Bay moved five points clear of the relegation zone, claiming the 10th spot with eight points, while Portmore United stayed in third place with 11 points.

MATCHDAY 8 RESULTS

SundayMolynes United 0 Lime Hall Academy 0Montego Bay United 3 Portmore United 2Mount Pleasant 0 Waterhouse 0

MondayArnett Gardens 2 Vere United 0Tivoli Gardens 3 Treasure Beach 2