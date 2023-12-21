JPL Update: Mount Pleasant return to winning ways on matchday 11 Loop Jamaica

Defending champions Mount Pleasant FA returned to winning ways by blanking Treasure Beach FC 2-0 at STETHS, opening up a four-point lead on matchday 11 of the Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League (JPL) on Thursday.

Atapharoy Bygrave converted a penalty in the 75th minute, while Marlon Allen sealed the win in the 90+1 minute, propelling Mount Pleasant 22 points, ahead of Arnett Gardens which had a day off. Struggling newcomer Treasure Beach remained in 12th place with seven points.

Action from the Dunbeholden FC versus Humble Lion FC Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League match.

Meanwhile, third-place Tivoli Gardens battled to a 1-1 draw with Cavalier at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, joining Arnett Gardens with 18 points.

Barrington Pryce gave Tivoli Gardens a 40th-minute lead, but Orlando Russell’s late goal in the 90th minute secured a share of the points for Cavalier, placing them in eighth position with 12 points.

Former champions Portmore United also moved to 18 points after dismissing Lime Hall Academy 3-0 at Ferdie Neita Park, jumping into the fourth spot. Trevon Thorpe (34th minute), Emelio Rousseau (51st minute), and Omar Reid’s penalty in the 90+5 minute secured the win for Portmore. The loss dropped Lime Hall to the bottom of the 14-team league with four points, tying with the inactive Molynes United, which held a better goal difference.

Vere United continued their positive run, drawing 1-1 with Harbour View at the Wembley Centre of Excellence. Ajeanie Talbott’s own goal gave Vere a 55th-minute lead, but veteran Andre Fagan scored in the 82nd minute to earn Harbour View a share of the points. Vere consolidated the sixth spot with 15 points. Harbour View occupied the 11th position with eight points.

In the other match of the day, Dunbeholden secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Humble Lion at the Ashenheim Stadium, remaining in seventh place with 15 points. Donovan Segree netted the winner in the 35th minute, while Humble Lion stayed in the 10th spot with 11 points.

Thursday’s results

Portmore United 3 Lime Hall FC 0Treasure Beach FC 0 Mount Pleasant FA 2Cavalier SC 1 Tivoli Gardens FC 1Dunbeholden FC 1 Hunble Lion FC 0Vere United FC 1 Harbour View FC 1