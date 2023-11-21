JPL: Waterhouse and Tivoli Gardens dominate matchday five Loop Jamaica

Javane Bryan and Justin Dunn maintained their impressive form, guiding Waterhouse and Tivoli Gardens, respectively, to decisive victories on the final day of matchday five in the Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League (JPL) on Monday.

Bryan secured a hat-trick, propelling Waterhouse to a 4-1 triumph over Vere United in the first match of the Monday night doubleheader at the Stadium East. Bryan found the net in the 9th, 25th, and 58th minutes, increasing his goal tally to six.

Substitute Jaheim Dorman added the final touch in the 90+4-minute, elevating Waterhouse to second place with 10 points, trailing leaders Mount Pleasant Football Academy by two points.

Vere United, suffering their third defeat in five games, slipped to eighth place with five points, as Javier Brown converted an 83rd-minute penalty.

Players from Tivoli Gardens celebrate a goal.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Justin Dunn, who scored a hat-trick in the previous week against Arnett Gardens, scored two goals leading Tivoli Gardens to a 4-1 victory against Humble Lion. Dunn’s goals came in the second and 53rd minutes, bringing his season tally to six, making him the league’s joint-top scorer with Bryan. Howard Morris scored twice in the 45+1 and 89th minutes, securing Tivoli Gardens’ third position with nine points.

Humble Lion, who scored via an own goal by Barrington Pryce in the 29th minute, descended to seventh place with five points.

Meanwhile. Defending champions Mount Pleasant extended their strong start to the season with a 2-0 victory over Harbour View on Sunday at Drax Hall in St Ann.

Kimoni Bailey (69th) and Devonte Campbell (78th) scored to maintain Mount Pleasant’s lead in the league with 12 points. Harbour View, struggling with their second defeat in four games, dropped to 12th place with two points.

In the first game at Drax Hall, Lime Hall drew 1-1 with Cavalier after conceding a late and controversial goal.

Kevin Graham gave Lime Hall a 10th-minute lead, but Ronaldo Robinson equalized for Cavalier in the 90+6 minute. Lime Hall moved to 11th place with two points, while Cavalier climbed to sixth with five points.

Former champions Portmore United defeated Molynes United 2-0 at Ferdie Neita Park, maintaining fourth place with nine points.

Chavaughn Walsh (45+1) and Okelo Howard (68th) scored for Portmore. Molynes United, suffering their third defeat in five games, dropped to the bottom of the 14-team league with two points.

At STETHS, Treasure Beach and Dunbeholden played to a 0-0 draw, leaving Treasure Beach in 10th place with four points and Dunbeholden in 13th place with two points.

In the late kickoff on Sunday at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, Arnett Gardens defeated Montego Bay United 3-1.

Shai Smith scored twice in the 11th and 19th minutes, and Kimani Arbouine netted in the 55th minute for Arnett Gardens.

Jean Ferreira converted from the penalty spot in the 69th minute for Montego Bay, who dropped to ninth place with five points. Arnett Gardens remained in fifth place with eight points.

MATCHDAY 5 RESULTS

SUNDAYLime Hall 1 Cavalier 1Mount Pleasant 2 Harbour View 0Portmore United 2 Molynes United 0Treasure Beach 0 Dunbeholden 0Montego Bay 1 Arnett 3

MONDAYTivoli Gardens 4 Humble Lion 1Waterhouse 4 Vere 1