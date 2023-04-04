JPL: Waterhouse win 5-goal thriller, Mount Pleasant held Loop Jamaica

Waterhouse continued to hold onto the last playoff spot in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) with a hard-fought 3-2 come-from-behind victory against Faulkland FC on the final day of matchday 21 on Monday. The game took place as the first of a doubleheader at the Montego Bay Sports Complex.

With five sets of games remaining in the regular season, Waterhouse took a step closer to the playoffs holding the last spot in sixth on 34 points. They are three ahead of a dangerous Portmore United lurking on 31 points but with a game in hand.

Despite Faulkland FC taking the lead in the 17th minute through Tevin Thompson, Waterhouse FC’s Duvaughn Dunkley responded just three minutes later to level the score. Jelani Nicholson restored Faulkland FC’s lead in the 40th minute, but Damion Binns found the net for Waterhouse FC just seven minutes into the second half. Shaquiel Bradford secured Waterhouse FC’s sixth place in the standings with the winning goal in the 55th minute, bringing their points total to 34.

Faulkland FC, in their first season in top-flight football, are in danger of relegation as they sit in 13th position on 10 points, six points adrift of safety.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Montego Bay United held preseason favourites Mount Pleasant to a pulsating 2-2 draw, ending their own playoff hopes as they remained in 10th place on 23 points. Mount Pleasant sit firmly in third place on 37 points, still in the running to top the league at the end of the preseason

Leaders Arnett Gardens maintained their two-point lead with a 3-0 victory over Chapelton Maroons on Sunday, bringing their points to 42. Fabian Reid, Rushike Kelson, and Marlon Allen scored for Arnett, which ended a three-game winless streak.

Chapelton remained in 14th place with only eight points, making relegation imminent.

Portmore United maintained their playoff hopes with a 1-0 win over champions Harbour View. Alex Marshall scored the lone goal in the 24th minute, keeping Portmore United in seventh place with 31 points. They are three points behind the last playoff spot with a game in hand.

Harbour View are in fourth place with 36 points.

Humble Lion secured their fifth-place spot with a 2-0 victory over Vere United, which remained in 12th place with 16 points. Levaughn Williams and Javon Smith scored for Humble Lion.

Cavalier remained in second place with a 1-0 win over Tivoli Gardens, thanks to a last-minute goal by Dwayne Atkinson.

Cavalier moved to 40 points, while Tivoli Gardens remained in 11th place with 19 points.

Dunbeholden FC kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 3-2 win over Molynes United.

Dunbeholden moved to eighth place with 29 points, while Molynes United remained in ninth place with 25 points.

Ricardo Thomas scored twice for Dunbeholden, and Peter McGregor netted the other goal. Jason Wright and Nicholas Nelson scored for Molynes United, with Jonoy Cunningham receiving a red card on the stroke of halftime.

MATCHDAY 21 RESULTS

SUNDAYHumble Lion 2 Vere United 0Tivoli Gardens 0 Cavalier 1Arnett Gardens 3 Chapelton Maroons 0Harbour View 0 Portmore United 1Molynes United 2 Dunbeholden 3

MONDAYMontego Bay United 2 Mount Pleasant FA 2Faulkland 2 vs Waterhouse 3