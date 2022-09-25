JPS advises of more weather-related power outages Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has advised that its crews are working to restore power in additional areas that have had outages as a result of the ongoing weather conditions which are associated with the outer bands of Tropical Storm Ian.

The areas now affected include Whitehouse district and Ballards Valley in St Elizabeth; Golden Grove in St Thomas; and Guava Ridge, Craig Hill and Mavis Bank in St Andrew.

The power supply company said its crews are working assiduously to return the affected customers’ supply, weather permitting.