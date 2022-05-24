JPS applies for rate increase | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Public Service has applied to the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) for a rate increase and an extraordinary rate review.

The OUR said in a release Tuesday that JPS submitted its 2022 annual tariff adjustment application along with the request for the extraordinary rate review and that it expects to make a decision on them by August.

“If accepted as proposed, JPS indicates that without the extraordinary rate adjustment, customers would see a 1.6% average increase in their bills. However, the combined effect of the annual adjustment and the extraordinary request would result in an average 1.7% increase in customers’ bills. JPS has assumed that the Fuel and IPP charges would remain unchanged,” the OUR said.

The 2022 annual tariff adjustment application is in keeping with the provisions of the Electricity Licence, 2016, which allows for the realignment of the company’s revenue targets each year against inflation and exchange rate movements, as well as its performance in the previous year.

The Electricity Licence, 2016, also provides for an extraordinary rate review in the event of an exceptional circumstance that is considered to have a significant impact on the electricity sector, the OUR said.

In its submission, JPS is proposing a revenue target of $51.3-billion for 2022, based on factors such as system losses performance, foreign exchange surcharge and Q-factor adjustment, which are normally taken into account in the annual review.

In addition, based on its extraordinary rate review submission, the OUR said JPS is requesting approximately $159.7 million (or US$1.03 million) in revenue to address the stability of the grid in the Corporate Area given the retirement of the Hunts Bay B6 (68.5MW) plant.

Both submissions can be viewed on OUR’s website at www.our.org.jm.