JPS customers told to expect estimated bills
Company apologies to customers, blames Beryl

Loop News

3 hrs ago

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is advising customers that their electricity bills for the June – July period may be estimated because of the impact of Hurricane Beryl on its operations.

In a letter to customers on Friday, JPS said: “Hurricane Beryl has disrupted our operations in several ways. One of the areas impacted is our ability to do actual meter readings – whether manually or remotely.

“As a result, your bill for the period June-July may be estimated – so don’t be puzzled if it doesn’t seem to reflect your most recent usage”.

JPS explained that estimates are calculated using the average of a customer’s last three actual readings. It said it recognises that this estimate may not reflect the true reading of a customer’s bill.

The company said actual usage will be reflected on the next bill and any over-estimation or under-estimation will be taken into account.

Customers with queries are asked to utilise the JPS Mobile App, the company’s customer care centre at 888-225-5577 (Flow)/ 888-935-2255 (Digicel) of Webchat at www.jpsco.com

The light and power company is yet to restore power to customers in some of the hardest-hit parishes since the passing of the hurricane on July 3, and has been forced to call in overseas help.

It has indicated that crews from Belize, Cayman, Guyana and Bermuda are to begin arriving in the island soon to assist with getting communities still without electricity after more than two weeks, back on the grid.

