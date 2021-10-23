JPS, Digicel, NWC join Flow for 2nd Vax Day initiative on Sunday | Loop Jamaica

Following the staging of its first Vax Day, communications and entertainment provider Flow is set to host a second event on Sunday, October 24 at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, in partnership with Digicel, Jamaica Public Service (JPS), the National Water Commission (NWC), and Courtleigh Hospitality Group.

Employees, contractors and up to four dependents are invited to get vaccinated via the initiative, which will run from 10:00 am-6:00 pm, Flow said in a release on Saturday.

“Under the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, first-time jabs, as well as second doses for those persons who received their first jab at the initial Vax Day, will be administered,” Flow said.

The company also said its second Vax Day comes as the Government ramps up its efforts to vaccinate at least 65 per cent of the population by March 2022.

Having partnered with the Courtleigh Hospitality Group for the first Vax Day and now being joined by Digicel, JPS and NWC, Flow’s general manager and vice president, Stephen Price, highlighted the significance of the collaboration.

“The collective health of our nation is our number one priority. By ensuring that our team and their families are vaccinated, we are also protecting our customers — residential and business — with whom we interact daily,” said Price.

“By extension, we are also protecting their interests — from enterprises and large corporates to government ministries and agencies to schools and small businesses, many are relying on our technology and services, and very importantly, a healthy and able workforce to sustain their operations,” he added.

Flow’s general manager also noted the importance of vaccination to the country’s economic recovery and the protection of loved ones.

“We will therefore continue to be vocal advocates and facilitate the process for our team and partners,” Price said.

Digicel Jamaica CEO Jabbor Kayumov said: “With the essential nature of the services we provide to our customers and our communities, now more important than ever, we take the safety of all of our employees and customers extremely seriously.

“The task here is to protect lives and livelihoods, and the science demonstrates that getting vaccinated is the right move to safeguard our own health and to play our part in preventing the spread and the worst effects of the virus,” he said. “With that, we’re delighted to be coming together with Flow, JPS and NWC on this important initiative to get more of our staff vaccinated so that we can all get back to doing the things we love with the people we love.”

Flow also said that the Vax Day event is being staged in partnership with the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative (PSVI), led by the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica. The PSVI, the release said, represents a public/private partnership to increase vaccine uptake to meet the Government’s vaccination goal.

“We are proud to be collaborating with our utility partners on this vaccine initiative as together we work to get our country past this pandemic,” said JPS senior VP, People Operations, Charmaine Heslop-DaCosta. “As an essential service, we take very seriously our role in providing a safe place for our employees to work so they can continue to power Jamaica.”

More than 1,200 people were vaccinated at Flow’s first Vax Day, the release said.