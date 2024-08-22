JPS extends disconnection date

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has extended the disconnection date for the non-payment of bills from August 15 to September 15.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, disclosed while addressing a special press conference yesterday (August 21), at the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), New Kingston, and online.

Vaz said the action was taken in recognition of the challenges many customers faced after Hurricane Beryl’s passage and the higher bills now being seen.

“It means that there will be no disconnections until September 15, which is commendable based on the suffering of so many people, even those who have gotten back light and simply cannot pay bills because they have been damaged so badly and their livelihoods have been affected,” he noted.

Vaz said the JPS will continue to facilitate flexible payment plans for persons who need additional time to pay their bills.

“Requests are being dealt with on a case-by-case basis and customers can request plans through the JPS mobile app or by calling the JPS customer care centre,” he said.

In addition, customers can register concerns with the Ministry via email to [email protected] and [email protected].

“We have set up two specific email accounts so that the ministry can track and see what is happening,” the minister noted.

The press conference was hosted by the Ministry to address electricity concerns regarding JPS billing and restoration and regulatory efforts by the Office of Utility Regulations (OUR), following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.