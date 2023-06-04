JPS ‘journeys through the decades’ at glitzy affair Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
JPS ‘journeys through the decades’ at glitzy affair Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Some recent tragedies, misfortunes among correctional officers

WATCH: Golding flays PM for not shuffling Cabinet ‘in meaningful way’

JPS ‘journeys through the decades’ at glitzy affair

Lyles, Jackson and Van Niekerk impress at Racers Grand Prix

Family’s Alaska fishing trip becomes nightmare; 3 dead, 2 missing

Slow start to NY’s legal pot market leaves farmers holding the bag

‘Gangster’ gets life sentence for killing friend of intended target

Newsmaker… Week: Brutal end for cop who tried to flee abusive marriage

Jamaica and China to strengthen partnerships in food security

Mayor declares Montego Bay ‘Sumfest City’

Sunday Jun 04

25?C
Lifestyle
Loop News

5 hrs ago

It was definitely a celebration for all who took ‘A Journey Through the Decades’ when they attended the JPS 100th Anniversary Gala at the National Indoor Sport Centre in Kingston on Saturday.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Glitz, glam, and so much more! The Jamaica Public Service Company Limited transformed the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on Saturday night as it took ‘A Journey Through the Decades’, with its staff at the centre of it all.

From the red carpet to the cars and everything in-between, the stage was set for the JPS 100th Anniversary Gala. And, indeed, it was an evening set of fun, celebration and entertainment, with several employees being recognised for their dedication and service to the company.

And, of course, we had to mention the fashion on display! From tassel dresses, gloves and high-slit gowns to men in hats, it was obvious that all in attendance dressed to impress.

Under the skilful guidance of Ity and Fancy Cat and Miss Kitty, the evening progressed and hit fever pitch when entertainers Ding Dong and Christopher Martin turned things up several notches.

JPS staff and stakeholders definitely received quite the treat on Saturday night.

Loop News was at the event, too, so check out our photo album for highlights and relive the ‘Journey Through the Decades’.

Good job, JPS!

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Some recent tragedies, misfortunes among correctional officers

Jamaica News

WATCH: Golding flays PM for not shuffling Cabinet ‘in meaningful way’

Lifestyle

JPS ‘journeys through the decades’ at glitzy affair

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson clocks meet record 10.78 at Racers Grand Prix

In the men’s 100m event, Christian Coleman emerged as the victor

Sport

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan dominates 100m hurdles at Racers Grand Prix

See also

Tyler Mason showcased a strong performance in the men’s 110m hurdles, clinching victory with a time of 13.14

Our Endz

86-y-o gets keys to new home through Boom with Love Initiative

Boom Energy Drink, in partnership with Food For The Poor (FFP) Jamaica, handed over the last of 10 new homes under its ‘Boom with Love’ initiative, to Monica Jackson from Treadways District, on May 29

Sport

Shiann Salmon reigns supreme in 400m hurdles at Racers Grand Prix

Jamaica’s Shiann Salmon emerged victorious in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Racers Grand Prix at the National Stadium on Saturday.
Despite the wet track conditions, Salmon, a former standout ath

Jamaica News

First Krispy Kreme customer to donate doughnuts to alma mater

Adam Bogle was among more than 150 people who camped out at Krispy Kreme overnight to be among the first 100 customers to cash in on the free doughnuts that were on offer if they made the cut.
Bogl

Business

Prizes galore for first 100 customers at Krispy Kreme opening

The scene is set for what can truly be described as a bonanza of doughnuts when the flagship Krispy Kreme store opens to the public today, at 1 Waterloo Road in Kingston.
Famous and popular through

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols