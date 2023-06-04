JPS ‘journeys through the decades’ at glitzy affair Loop Jamaica

Glitz, glam, and so much more! The Jamaica Public Service Company Limited transformed the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on Saturday night as it took ‘A Journey Through the Decades’, with its staff at the centre of it all.

From the red carpet to the cars and everything in-between, the stage was set for the JPS 100th Anniversary Gala. And, indeed, it was an evening set of fun, celebration and entertainment, with several employees being recognised for their dedication and service to the company.

And, of course, we had to mention the fashion on display! From tassel dresses, gloves and high-slit gowns to men in hats, it was obvious that all in attendance dressed to impress.

Under the skilful guidance of Ity and Fancy Cat and Miss Kitty, the evening progressed and hit fever pitch when entertainers Ding Dong and Christopher Martin turned things up several notches.

JPS staff and stakeholders definitely received quite the treat on Saturday night.

Loop News was at the event, too, so check out our photo album for highlights and relive the ‘Journey Through the Decades’.

Good job, JPS!