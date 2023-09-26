JPS no longer accepting cheques for bill payments Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has said that due to an increase in fraudulent activities, it will no longer be accepting cheques for bill transactions via payment agencies and at its offices effective today, September 27.

JPS said the decision was reached after consideration and consultations with its partners.

It said other payment options – cash, debit and credit card, direct bank transfers among others – will continue to be accepted by these payment agencies.

“In addition, all other payment channels continue to remain available such as paying via the MyJPS Mobile App, JPS online and through commercial banks,” JPS said.

The light and power company said persons who may need assistance with this transition may call 888CALLJPS/ 888-225-5577; email [email protected]; or chat to an agent using the MyJPS app.