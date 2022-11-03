JPS: Planned power outages for November 3 and 4 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4, in sections of at least nine parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Thursday, November 3:

Westmoreland

Culloden, Anchor, Whitehouse, Petersville, Fustic Grove South Sea Pk, from 9am – 5pmDelveland – Moreland Hill, from 9am – 5pmNonpariel Road, from 9:30am – 4:30pm Darliston to Content, from 8:30am – 5:30pm

Manchester

Woodlawn Phase 1, from 9:30am – 3pm

St Thomas

Richmond Vale to Richmond Gap, Albion Mountain, from 9:30am – 5pm

St Andrew

Entire Duhaney Park, from 9:30am – 3pm

St James

Welcome Hall, from 9am – 4pm

St Elizabeth

New Building to Warminster, from 9:30am – 4pm

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Friday, November 4:

St Catherine

Sunnyside, Redwood, Dover Castle, Cedar Valley, Jubilee Town, China Street, New Works, and March Street, from 11:30am – 3pmSection of White Street, Barrett Street, from 10am – 5pm

St Mary

Section of Mile End Lodge, from 10am – 4:30pm

Manchester

Clarkes Town, Porus, from 9:30am – 3pm

St Elizabeth

Bailey’s Ground, from 9am – 3:30pm

St Thomas

Newlands Road, Yallahs, from 8:30am – 5:30pm

St Andrew

Section of Deanery Ave, First Ave, and Second Ave, from 9am – 5pm August Town Road and roads leading off, July Road, Bedward Crescent, from 9:30am – 4:30pm

Westmoreland

Sheffield – Spring Garden, from 9am – 5pm

Portland

Prospect Land Settlement, from 9am – 5pm