JPS: Planned power outages for November 3 and 4 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4, in sections of at least nine parishes.
The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Thursday, November 3:
Westmoreland
Culloden, Anchor, Whitehouse, Petersville, Fustic Grove South Sea Pk, from 9am – 5pmDelveland – Moreland Hill, from 9am – 5pmNonpariel Road, from 9:30am – 4:30pm Darliston to Content, from 8:30am – 5:30pm
Manchester
Woodlawn Phase 1, from 9:30am – 3pm
St Thomas
Richmond Vale to Richmond Gap, Albion Mountain, from 9:30am – 5pm
St Andrew
Entire Duhaney Park, from 9:30am – 3pm
St James
Welcome Hall, from 9am – 4pm
St Elizabeth
New Building to Warminster, from 9:30am – 4pm
Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Friday, November 4:
St Catherine
Sunnyside, Redwood, Dover Castle, Cedar Valley, Jubilee Town, China Street, New Works, and March Street, from 11:30am – 3pmSection of White Street, Barrett Street, from 10am – 5pm
St Mary
Section of Mile End Lodge, from 10am – 4:30pm
Manchester
Clarkes Town, Porus, from 9:30am – 3pm
St Elizabeth
Bailey’s Ground, from 9am – 3:30pm
St Thomas
Newlands Road, Yallahs, from 8:30am – 5:30pm
St Andrew
Section of Deanery Ave, First Ave, and Second Ave, from 9am – 5pm August Town Road and roads leading off, July Road, Bedward Crescent, from 9:30am – 4:30pm
Westmoreland
Sheffield – Spring Garden, from 9am – 5pm
Portland
Prospect Land Settlement, from 9am – 5pm