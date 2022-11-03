JPS: Planned power outages for November 3 and 4 Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
JPS: Planned power outages for November 3 and 4 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Rent My Handy Husband: ‘Business is booming’

JPS: Planned power outages for November 3 and 4

Entertainer Spice not in a coma, says booking agent

Children aged 15 to 17 charged with 875 major crimes – commish

Two-week gun amnesty starts November 5, says Chang

Man charged with recent murder of cop in Maxfield Avenue area

Hunt on for man who fled before start of MP Bloomfield’s murder trial

Man hit in head after intervening in chopping incident succumbs

Man booked after suspicious actions ‘led to 1 round of ammo in pocket’

Patrice Roberts displeased about last-minute switch with Burna Boy

Thursday Nov 03

23?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

(File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4, in sections of at least nine parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Thursday, November 3:

Westmoreland

Culloden, Anchor, Whitehouse, Petersville, Fustic Grove South Sea Pk, from 9am – 5pmDelveland – Moreland Hill, from 9am – 5pmNonpariel Road, from 9:30am – 4:30pm Darliston to Content, from 8:30am – 5:30pm

Manchester

Woodlawn Phase 1, from 9:30am – 3pm

St Thomas

Richmond Vale to Richmond Gap, Albion Mountain, from 9:30am – 5pm

St Andrew

Entire Duhaney Park, from 9:30am – 3pm

St James

Welcome Hall, from 9am – 4pm

St Elizabeth

New Building to Warminster, from 9:30am – 4pm

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Friday, November 4:

St Catherine

Sunnyside, Redwood, Dover Castle, Cedar Valley, Jubilee Town, China Street, New Works, and March Street, from 11:30am – 3pmSection of White Street, Barrett Street, from 10am – 5pm

St Mary

Section of Mile End Lodge, from 10am – 4:30pm

Manchester

Clarkes Town, Porus, from 9:30am – 3pm

St Elizabeth

Bailey’s Ground, from 9am – 3:30pm

St Thomas

Newlands Road, Yallahs, from 8:30am – 5:30pm

St Andrew

Section of Deanery Ave, First Ave, and Second Ave, from 9am – 5pm August Town Road and roads leading off, July Road, Bedward Crescent, from 9:30am – 4:30pm

Westmoreland

Sheffield – Spring Garden, from 9am – 5pm

Portland

Prospect Land Settlement, from 9am – 5pm

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Rent My Handy Husband: ‘Business is booming’

See also

Jamaica News

JPS: Planned power outages for November 3 and 4

Entertainment

Entertainer Spice not in a coma, says booking agent

More From

Jamaica News

Young pig farmer dreams of state-of-the-art facility

Twenty-four-year-old pig farmer Giovanni Morris dreams of establishing his own state-of-the-art facility, which will integrate technology into the animal-rearing process.
Currently, the Portlan

Jamaica News

Cops ‘capture’ person of interest in Slickianna’s death

Rushane Patterson arrested at Hanover guest house

Jamaica News

Man hit in head after intervening in chopping incident succumbs

A man is dead, another injured, and yet another is facing murder and wounding with intent charges after an incident in Gutters, St Elizabeth, two Saturdays ago.
Dead is Gary Harriott, otherwise cal

Jamaica News

JCF monitoring cop with ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound

A policeman remains hospitalised following a shooting incident at his home in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Tuesday morning.
Initial reports had suggested that the lawman was allegedly shot b

Business

Supply-chain issues push back opening date for Fontana Portmore

Supply-chain issues have slowed the construction of the Portmore branch of Fontana according to its CEO, Anne Chang.
When Fontana announced in June last year that it was moving into St Catherine, i

Sport

Kerrica Hill, Jaydon Hibbert among Rising Star nominees

World Athletics to announce winners in December

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols