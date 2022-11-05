JPS: Planned power outages for November 5 and 6 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, in sections of at least six parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Saturday, November 5:

St Catherine

Sunnyside, Redwood, Dover Castle, Cedar Valley, Jubilee Town, China Street, New Works, and March Street, from 6am – 11am Debbie Ave, Barbara Ave, Andrea Cres, Tara Cres, and Valerie Way, from 8am – 11am Mirmar Close, Coral Drive, Biscayne Way, and Close West Bay, from 10:30am – 12:30pmSt Thomas Ave, Morant Ave (Independence City), from 1am – 2pmSection of Michael Manley Blvd in the vicinity of Petcom, from 3pm – 5:30pm

St Elizabeth

Institution Drive to Barbary Hall, to include: Rocky Hill, Park, Content, Park Mtn, Good Hope, Haughton, Newton, Broughton, from 9am – 6pm

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Sunday, November 6:

St Andrew

Eastwood Park Road from Burlington Ave to Red Hills Road, Dumbarton Ave, Burlington Ave, section of Upper Sandringham Avenue, from 3pm – 6pm Liguanea Ave, Liguanea Terrace, Key Drive, Liguanea Mews, Saint Michaels Terrace, Liguanea Row, Paddington Terrace between Liguanea Avenue and Salisbury, Salisbury Ave, Dewsbury Avenue, and Croydon Avenue, from 9am – 12pm Gore Terrace, Gore Drive, Wedcombe Avenue, Halcot Crescent, Culloden Road, Glenlock Terrace, Ritchie Ave, Ritchie Mews, Bedford Park Road, and Bedford Close, from 11am – 2:30pmZiadie Avenue, Tewfix Drive, Tewfix Crescent, Melcourt Terrace, Aldene Drive, Crotona Terrace, from 9am – 11am Eastwood Park Road from South Odeon Avenue to Burlington Avenue, Courtney Walsh Drive, Derrymore Road, Hillview Avenue, Eastwood Avenue, and Westminster Road, from 1pm – 5pm

Manchester

Caledonia Road (section), Ward Avenue, West Road, Sommerset, Marshall’s Pen, Brumalia Road, McKinley Road, Knowles Road (section), and all roads leading off, from 9am – 5pm

St James

Shoppes at Rose Hall, from 8am – 5pm