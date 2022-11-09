JPS: Planned power outages for November 9 and 10 Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday, November 10, in sections of at least eight parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Wednesday, November 9:

St Catherine

Teasdale, from 12pm – 4:30pmHayfield, Pleasant Farm Road, from 8:30am – 12:30pm

Westmoreland

Kings to Petersville, from 9am – 5pm Mt Airy, Good Hope, White Hall, Negril, from 9am – 5pm

St Thomas

Newlands Road, Yallahs, from 8:30am – 5:30pm

St Elizabeth

Giddy Hall to Prospect, from 9am – 4pm

St Andrew

Lime Edge, Mt Friendship, from 9:30am – 4pm

St James

Granville, from 9am – 4pm

Manchester

Sweden Street – Georges Valley, from 9:30am – 4pm

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Thursday, November 10:

St Andrew

Old Stony Hill Road, Christopher Avenue, Panton Road, Wireless Station Road, Wireless Close, Ridgeview Drive, section of Mannings Hill Road, section of Mount Salus Rd, from 9:30am – 4:30pm

St Catherine

Eltham Park Flintstone Close, Alabaster Close, Limestone Way, from 11am – 5pmCharlemont Housing Scheme, from 9:30am – 4pmDebbie Avenue, Barbara Avenue, Andrea Crescent, Tara Crescent, Valerie Way, from 9am – 5pm Sligoville – Kensington, from 9am – 4:30pm

Trelawny

Hague, Martha Brae, and Perth Town, from 9am – 5pm

St James

Tangle River, from 9am – 4pm

Westmoreland

Brighton to Robins River, from 9am – 5pm

Manchester

Meadsfield, from 9am – 3pm

