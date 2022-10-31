JPS: Planned power outages for Oct 31 and Nov 1 Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Monday, October 31 and Tuesday, November 1, in sections of at least 10 parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Monday, October 31:

St Elizabeth

Parottee, from 9:30am – 4pm

Westmoreland

Robins River, Bog, Kilmarnock, Grasspond, Brighton, New Works, and Beeston Spring, from 9am – 5pm

Manchester

Meadsfield, from 9am – 3pm

Clarendon

Chapelton Square to Sutton Road and Sangsters Heights, from 9:30 am – 4pm

Hanover

Cessnock, Flamstead, Riverside, from 9am – 4:30pm

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Tuesday, November 1:

St Andrew

Paddington Terrace, Paddington Close, Dewsbury Ave, Salisbury Ave, Croydon Ave, from 9:30am – 4pm

St James

Anchovy Estate, from 9am – 4pm

Hanover

Success, from 9am – 4pm

Clarendon

Jericho, Kellits, from 9am – 4pmOld road from Beckford Kraal square, from 9:30 am – 4pm

Portland

Boundbrook, from 10am – 4pm

Manchester

Sweden Street-Georges Valley, from 9:30 am – 4pm

St Catherine

Ewarton to Riverhead, from 9:30am – 4:30pmMahogany Drive, Guango Drive, and section of Cedar Manor, from 9:30am – 4pm

Westmoreland

Flower Hill – Grange, from 9am – 5pm

St Thomas

Lloyds Square to Aeolous Valley Yallahs, from 8:30am – 5pm Marine Dr, Albion Housing Scheme, from 9:30am – 5pm

St Elizabeth

Maggotty to Balaclava to include Vauxhall, Appleton Estate, Aberdeen, Coker, Pullet Hall, Wallingford, Auchtembeddie, Kenwood, Comfort Hall, Duck Pond, Oxford and roads leading off, from 9:30am – 4pm

