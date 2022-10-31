JPS: Planned power outages for Oct 31 and Nov 1 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Monday, October 31 and Tuesday, November 1, in sections of at least 10 parishes.
The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Monday, October 31:
St Elizabeth
Parottee, from 9:30am – 4pm
Westmoreland
Robins River, Bog, Kilmarnock, Grasspond, Brighton, New Works, and Beeston Spring, from 9am – 5pm
Manchester
Meadsfield, from 9am – 3pm
Clarendon
Chapelton Square to Sutton Road and Sangsters Heights, from 9:30 am – 4pm
Hanover
Cessnock, Flamstead, Riverside, from 9am – 4:30pm
Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Tuesday, November 1:
St Andrew
Paddington Terrace, Paddington Close, Dewsbury Ave, Salisbury Ave, Croydon Ave, from 9:30am – 4pm
St James
Anchovy Estate, from 9am – 4pm
Hanover
Success, from 9am – 4pm
Clarendon
Jericho, Kellits, from 9am – 4pmOld road from Beckford Kraal square, from 9:30 am – 4pm
Portland
Boundbrook, from 10am – 4pm
Manchester
Sweden Street-Georges Valley, from 9:30 am – 4pm
St Catherine
Ewarton to Riverhead, from 9:30am – 4:30pmMahogany Drive, Guango Drive, and section of Cedar Manor, from 9:30am – 4pm
Westmoreland
Flower Hill – Grange, from 9am – 5pm
St Thomas
Lloyds Square to Aeolous Valley Yallahs, from 8:30am – 5pm Marine Dr, Albion Housing Scheme, from 9:30am – 5pm
St Elizabeth
Maggotty to Balaclava to include Vauxhall, Appleton Estate, Aberdeen, Coker, Pullet Hall, Wallingford, Auchtembeddie, Kenwood, Comfort Hall, Duck Pond, Oxford and roads leading off, from 9:30am – 4pm