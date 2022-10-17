JPS: Planned power outages for October 18 Loop Jamaica

While the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has not announced any maintenance-related power outages for October 17, National Heroes Day, there are several planned power outages for Tuesday, October 18, in sections of at least five parishes.
The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Tuesday, October 18:
Westmoreland
Caledonia, Highgate, Darliston, Big Woods, Content, Enfield, Beaufort, and Bethel Town, from 8:30am – 4:30pm
St Elizabeth
Spice Grove, from 9:30am – 4:00pm
Hanover
Pondside, Great Valley, Cold Spring, Smithfield, Rejoin, Bessie Baker, Mt Peto, Porters Mountain, Chigwell, Cash Hill, Donalva, McDonald, Pearces Village, Axe and Adze, and Golden Grove, from 9am – 4:30pm
Clarendon
Spring Field, Clifton, Rowington, Gimmi-mi-bit, Milk River, Gravel Hill, Salt River, Kemps Hill, and Rocky Point Wharf, from 9am – 6pm
Portland
Bound Ridge to Coopers Hill, from 10am – 5pm San San, from 9:30am – 5pm