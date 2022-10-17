JPS: Planned power outages for October 18 Loop Jamaica

JPS: Planned power outages for October 18
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
JPS: Planned power outages for October 18

No maintenance-related outages scheduled for National Heroes Day

While the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has not announced any maintenance-related power outages for October 17, National Heroes Day, there are several planned power outages for Tuesday, October 18, in sections of at least five parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Tuesday, October 18:

Westmoreland

Caledonia, Highgate, Darliston, Big Woods, Content, Enfield, Beaufort, and Bethel Town, from 8:30am – 4:30pm

St Elizabeth

Spice Grove, from 9:30am – 4:00pm

Hanover

Pondside, Great Valley, Cold Spring, Smithfield, Rejoin, Bessie Baker, Mt Peto, Porters Mountain, Chigwell, Cash Hill, Donalva, McDonald, Pearces Village, Axe and Adze, and Golden Grove, from 9am – 4:30pm

Clarendon

Spring Field, Clifton, Rowington, Gimmi-mi-bit, Milk River, Gravel Hill, Salt River, Kemps Hill, and Rocky Point Wharf, from 9am – 6pm

Portland

Bound Ridge to Coopers Hill, from 10am – 5pm San San, from 9:30am – 5pm

JPS: Planned power outages for October 18

Shami’s 1-over haul helps India beat Aussies in T20 practice

Outstanding Jamaicans to be recognised today, National Heroes Day

