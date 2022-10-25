JPS: Planned power outages for October 25 and 26 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Tuesday, October 25 and Wednesday, October 26, in sections of at least eight parishes.
The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Tuesday, October 25:
Portland
Craig Mill, from 9:30am – 5pm
Westmoreland
Sea Splash to Negril Craft Market, from 9am – 4:30pmSheffield – Spring Garden, from 9am – 5pm
St Mary
Cane Heap, from 9am – 4:30pm
Hanover
Rejoin, from 9am – 4:30pm
St James
Rhyne Park scheme, Rose Vale, Cornwall, Zion, Paisley, and King Gate, from 9am – 4pm
St Elizabeth
New River, from 9:30am – 4:30pm
St Thomas
Havana Road, Retreat, from 9:30am – 5pm
Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Wednesday, October 26:
St Ann
Chester, from 10am – 4pm
Hanover
Harding Hall to Grange, Cauldwell, Chatham, Prospect, Pell River, Saxham, White Town, Friendship, and Spring Mountain, from 9am – 4:30pm
St Mary
Top Leinster/Jobs Hill/Seaton/Mount Regale, from 9:30am – 4:30pm
Westmoreland
Red Hills – Bath Mountain, from 9am – 5pm