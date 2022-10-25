JPS: Planned power outages for October 25 and 26 Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
JPS: Planned power outages for October 25 and 26

Loop News

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Tuesday, October 25 and Wednesday, October 26, in sections of at least eight parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Tuesday, October 25:

Portland

Craig Mill, from 9:30am – 5pm

Westmoreland

Sea Splash to Negril Craft Market, from 9am – 4:30pmSheffield – Spring Garden, from 9am – 5pm

St Mary

Cane Heap, from 9am – 4:30pm

Hanover

Rejoin, from 9am – 4:30pm

St James

Rhyne Park scheme, Rose Vale, Cornwall, Zion, Paisley, and King Gate, from 9am – 4pm

St Elizabeth

New River, from 9:30am – 4:30pm

St Thomas

Havana Road, Retreat, from 9:30am – 5pm

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Wednesday, October 26:

St Ann

Chester, from 10am – 4pm

Hanover

Harding Hall to Grange, Cauldwell, Chatham, Prospect, Pell River, Saxham, White Town, Friendship, and Spring Mountain, from 9am – 4:30pm

St Mary

Top Leinster/Jobs Hill/Seaton/Mount Regale, from 9:30am – 4:30pm

Westmoreland

Red Hills – Bath Mountain, from 9am – 5pm

