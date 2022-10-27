JPS: Planned power outages for October 27 and 28 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Thursday, October 27 and Friday, October 28, in sections of at least seven parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Thursday, October 27:

St Andrew

Mount James, from 9:30am – 4:30pmSeaview Gardens – Phase 1 (Arabian Sea Dr, Caspian Sea Dr, Mediterranean Sea Dr, Sections of Pacific Blvd, Atlantic Blvd), from 9:30am – 4:30pm

St Elizabeth

White Hill to YS Falls, from 9:30am – 4pm

St Catherine

Williamsfield, Harewood, Darling Spring, Mt Alto, Troja, Kendal, Newport, Bagbie, Hamwalk, Rose Hill, and Stapleton, from 8am – 6pmTeasdale, from 9:30am – 4:30pm

St James

Tucker, Estuary, John’s Hall, Potosi, Spring Mount, Springfield, Sunderland, Barnett Bush, Welcome Hall, Kensington, Point, Summer Hill, Maldon, Maroon Town, and all roads leading off, from 9am – 4:30pm

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Friday, October 28:

St Andrew

Paddington Terr, Paddington Close, Dewsbury Ave, Salisbury Ave, and Croydon Ave, from 9:30am – 4pm

Hanover

Milestown, from 9:30am – 4pmGrange Square to Cessnock, from 9am – 4:30pm

St James

Bamboo/Old Pen, from 9:30am – 4pm

Manchester

Melrose Bypass, from 8am – 6pm

St Elizabeth

‘Darkis’ to Hill Top, from 9:30am – 4pm

St Thomas

Reef Street Prospect Housing Scheme, from 10am – 4pm